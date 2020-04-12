The status of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air.

We’re about five months out from opening weekend and no one really knows what the world is going to be like come late August. Will the country be in good enough shape by the fall for the college football season to take place in some form?

That’s the hope, but no one really knows right now. College football head coaches are trying to be optimistic. Those close to the sport reportedly believe the season will happen.

“Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is ‘strong conviction’ there will be college football this season. Uncertainty about when – multiple scenarios being debated – but they sound certain there still will be college football this season,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported late this week.

So hopefully everything will have calmed down by late August and the regular season will happen.

If it does, which college football teams will play the hardest schedules? 247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the hardest schedules in the country for 2020.

Here’s a glimpse at the 5 toughest:

South Carolina Arkansas Ole Miss Auburn USC

South Carolina rightfully gets the No. 1 spot on the list. The Gamecocks have a brutal 2020 schedule:

vs. Coastal Carolina

vs. ECU

vs. Missouri

at Kentucky

at Florida

vs. Tennessee

vs. Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

vs. Georgia

at LSU

vs. Wofford

at Clemson

The Gamecocks avoid Alabama and Auburn, at least, but have to face Florida, Georgia and LSU inside the SEC. South Carolina then finishes the year with a game at likely No. 1 Clemson.

Does anyone have it tougher than South Carolina?

You can view 247Sports’ full rankings here.