College Football's All-Time Top 25 Poll Released Monday

Alabama vs. Florida in a college football game for the SEC Championship.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Place kicker Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks a point after touchdown during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 19, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's 2022-23 season has been over for about a full week, but it's always time to look at some rankings.

On Monday, College Football News released its all-time Associated Press top 25 poll.

Alabama comes in at No. 1 as the greatest program in college football history.

Here's the full top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Michigan
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Southern Cal
  7. (tie) Nebraska
  8. (tie) Texas
  9. Penn State
  10. Tennessee
  11. LSU
  12. Georgia
  13. Florida State
  14. Auburn
  15. Florida
  16. Miami
  17. UCLA
  18. Clemson
  19. Michigan State
  20. Arkansas
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Washington
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Iowa

You can view the full rankings here.