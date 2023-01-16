College Football's All-Time Top 25 Poll Released Monday

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Place kicker Will Reichard #16 of the Alabama Crimson Tide kicks a point after touchdown during the SEC Championship football game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 19, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's 2022-23 season has been over for about a full week, but it's always time to look at some rankings.

On Monday, College Football News released its all-time Associated Press top 25 poll.

Alabama comes in at No. 1 as the greatest program in college football history.

Here's the full top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Notre Dame Southern Cal (tie) Nebraska (tie) Texas Penn State Tennessee LSU Georgia Florida State Auburn Florida Miami UCLA Clemson Michigan State Arkansas Texas A&M Washington Wisconsin Ole Miss Iowa

You can view the full rankings here.