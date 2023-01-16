College Football's All-Time Top 25 Poll Released Monday
College football's 2022-23 season has been over for about a full week, but it's always time to look at some rankings.
On Monday, College Football News released its all-time Associated Press top 25 poll.
Alabama comes in at No. 1 as the greatest program in college football history.
Here's the full top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Southern Cal
- (tie) Nebraska
- (tie) Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Auburn
- Florida
- Miami
- UCLA
- Clemson
- Michigan State
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
You can view the full rankings here.