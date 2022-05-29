College Football's Biggest 'Freak' Recruit Down To 7 Schools

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Nyckoles Harbor, arguably the biggest "freak" recruit in the 2023 college football class, is down to seven schools.

The five-star prospect is both a star on the football field and the track.

Earlier this year, Harbor went viral for winning his 100M race in high school.

Harbor announced on Saturday that he's down to seven schools: Georgia, LSU, Southern Cal, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan and Miami.

Harbor is ranked the No. 1 overall athlete and No. 12 overall prospect for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.