College Football’s Bowl Schedule For Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Christmas Eve and Christmas are here, but the college football bowl season doesn’t stop for the holidays.

We’ve got a couple of postseason games over the next two days, starting with Hawaii-Houston today. Usually, when the Rainbow Warriors play around Christmas, they are doing it at home in the old Hawaii or Aloha Bowls.

However, this afternoon they will face Houston in the New Mexico Bowl, which has been moved to Frisco, Texas due to COVID-19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tomorrow, we also have a bowl on Christmas. Marshall, the runner-up in Conference USA, will take on Buffalo, the second-place finisher in the MAC, in the Camellia Bowl from Montgomery, Alabama.

Kickoff for that game will be at 2:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN broadcasting the action.

After the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day games, bowl season will continue with three games on Saturday.