College Football’s Cactus Bowl Officially Has A New Name

Over the past few weeks, several college football bowl games have either been canceled or gained new news.

Add the Cactus Bowl to the growing list of bowl games that will have a new name in 2020. Formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl, the Cactus Bowl has a new sponsor.

Guaranteed Rate is now the proud sponsor for the Cactus Bowl, according to a statement from Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “College football is such a positive force within sports.” he said.

“We love the competition, respect the hard work and admire the sportsmanship. Every student athlete’s goal is to end their season with a bowl game win, and that’s a huge part of why we’re thrilled to bring the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to ESPN.”

JUST IN: Cheez-It Bowl (Cactus Bowl) becomes The Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Played in downtown Phoenix at a date TBD. Big Ten vs. Big 12. pic.twitter.com/k6Lz0BmFcU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 22, 2020

The new Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only postseason matchup between members of the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences. It was previously played between the Big 12 and the Pac-12 for the past five seasons.

Last year, the game was played between the Air Force Falcons and Washington State Cougars. Air Force won out in the end by a final score of 31-21.

Which teams will represent the bowl game this year?