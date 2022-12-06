College Football's Defensive Player Of The Year Announced

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. has again captured the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Alabama's star linebacker received the 2022 award for college football's top defensive player on Monday night. He's the first back-to-back winner since Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald in 1995 and 1996.

Anderson recorded 17 of his 51 tackles for a loss and tallied 10 sacks this season. He also returned his only career interception for a touchdown.

Alabama limited opponents to 18.0 points per game with the nation's 15th-ranked defense behind Anderson, who was unanimously named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

With 34.5 career sacks, he's second on Alabama's all-time leaderboard behind Derrick Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, where he'd likely get snagged early in the first round. Anderson hasn't announced his decision or revealed whether he'll play in New Year's Eve Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.