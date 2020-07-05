College Football’s Top 10 Recruiting Classes Following Saturday’s Big Commitment

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the country, announced his commitment on Saturday night. It’s a big one.

The five-star quarterback committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. Williams, a D.C. native, chose OU over LSU and Maryland, among other programs.

Williams announced his decision late on Saturday night. He’ll hope to follow in the footsteps of former Oklahoma greats Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

“With their past at quarterback, I honestly felt like it was for me,” Williams said on a CBS Sports live stream. “With what Coach [Lincoln] Riley’s been able to do, I just want to learn and hopefully get to the next level.”

Williams is Oklahoma’s 11th commitment in the 2021 class. Despite the five-star recruit’s pledge, the Sooners do not have one of the top 10 classes in the country.

Here are college football’s 10 best recruiting classes for 2021, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings:

Ohio State Clemson North Carolina Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Michigan Florida Texas

Ohio State is putting together a historic 2021 class. The Buckeyes recruited well under Urban Meyer and that’s not stopping with Ryan Day.

OSU’s ’21 class has 18 total commitments, including four from five-star prospects. The Buckeyes have 11 commitments from four-star players and two pledges from three-star recruits.

North Carolina has been perhaps the biggest surprise on the recruiting trail. Mack Brown is putting together an incredible class in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels recently landed a commitment from the country’s No. 1 cornerback. That five-star recruit made a bold prediction for his career, too.

You can view the full classes here.