College Football’s Top 10 Recruiting Classes On Signing Day

Way before college football national championships are contested on the field, they are fought for on National Signing Day.

If you’re not recruiting at a high enough level, you won’t be competing for championships, period. It’s as simple as that and the numbers back it up.

Not surprisingly, year in and year out, the best teams in the polls are almost always the ones that top the recruiting rankings. This year is no different.

Today is National Signing Day for the early signing period, with another day set for February. The current top 10 team recruiting rankings is a who’s who of college football.

The current College Football Playoff top four of Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame rank first, second, fifth and ninth respectively. Perennial powers Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and others are also on the list.

🧐 Join us live on the Big Ten Network for #NationalSigningDay coverage. pic.twitter.com/bgdMmP3YF3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Looking at top-ranked Alabama, six of the Crimson Tide’s 23 commits are five-star recruits. Thirteen of the remaining 17 are four-star prospects.

No wonder Nick Saban’s team is in the national title hunt every year. Not to be outdone, but Ohio State (five five-stars) and Georgia (four five-stars) aren’t exactly struggling.

You can view 247Sports’ entire composite team recruiting rankings here.