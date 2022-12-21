College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes After Signing Day
With National Signing Day nearly in the books, let's take a look at what the country's top recruiting classes are.
The typical programs lead the list, with schools like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, among others, having their usual big years on the recruiting trail.
But thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, other programs are benefiting, as well.
Here are the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports' team rankings.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas
- Miami
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Florida
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- USC
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- TCU
- Auburn
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Mississippi State
- Michigan State
The rankings could change, barring what happens the rest of the night with some potential flips.
But here are the top classes in the country as of this moment, per 247Sports.