168
College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes After Signing Day

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With National Signing Day nearly in the books, let's take a look at what the country's top recruiting classes are.

The typical programs lead the list, with schools like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, among others, having their usual big years on the recruiting trail.

But thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, other programs are benefiting, as well.

Here are the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports' team rankings.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Miami
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Tennessee
  11. Clemson
  12. Florida
  13. Penn State
  14. Texas A&M
  15. USC
  16. South Carolina
  17. Michigan
  18. TCU
  19. Auburn
  20. Florida State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Utah
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Michigan State

The rankings could change, barring what happens the rest of the night with some potential flips.

But here are the top classes in the country as of this moment, per 247Sports.