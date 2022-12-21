College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes After Signing Day

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

With National Signing Day nearly in the books, let's take a look at what the country's top recruiting classes are.

The typical programs lead the list, with schools like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, among others, having their usual big years on the recruiting trail.

But thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, other programs are benefiting, as well.

Here are the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports' team rankings.

Alabama Georgia Texas Miami Ohio State LSU Oregon Oklahoma Notre Dame Tennessee Clemson Florida Penn State Texas A&M USC South Carolina Michigan TCU Auburn Florida State Arkansas Utah Texas Tech Mississippi State Michigan State

The rankings could change, barring what happens the rest of the night with some potential flips.

But here are the top classes in the country as of this moment, per 247Sports.