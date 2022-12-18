College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2023
College football's recruiting classes have been a major topic of discussion as of late, especially with the No. 1 overall player for 2024, Dylan Raiola, announcing his de-commitment on Saturday.
Who has the top classes in the country for 2023, though?
247Sports has ranked the top 25 classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.
Here are the top 25 classes right now, per 247Sports' Team Rankings:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas
- Miami
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Florida
- Penn State
- Oregon
- USC
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas
- TCU
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Baylor
- Michigan State
College football's 2023 cycle is close to wrapping up, but perhaps we'll get some major changes in the next couple of months.
You can view 247Sports' full rankings here.