College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes For 2023

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's recruiting classes have been a major topic of discussion as of late, especially with the No. 1 overall player for 2024, Dylan Raiola, announcing his de-commitment on Saturday.

Who has the top classes in the country for 2023, though?

247Sports has ranked the top 25 classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Here are the top 25 classes right now, per 247Sports' Team Rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Miami
  5. LSU
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Tennessee
  10. Clemson
  11. Florida
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. USC
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Arkansas
  17. TCU
  18. Florida State
  19. South Carolina
  20. Michigan
  21. Utah
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Baylor
  25. Michigan State

College football's 2023 cycle is close to wrapping up, but perhaps we'll get some major changes in the next couple of months.

You can view 247Sports' full rankings here.