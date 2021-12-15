College Football’s Top 25 Recruiting Classes Right Now

Today is a massive day in college football. It is the start of the early signing period, which allows teams to lock in most of their 2022 recruiting classes.

Make no mistake about it, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. If you’re not bringing in the top talent, you’re limiting your ceiling as a program.

You can argue that stars don’t matter, but the teams that compete for national titles year in and year out consistently land top classes. This year looks like it will be no different.

The first two spots in the top 25 of the current 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings are occupied by Alabama and Georgia, who are both in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, another CFP participant ranks ninth, while Cincinnati, the fourth playoff team, is 33rd.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State has a top-five class once again, and Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are recruiting as well as they do traditionally. Texas, which is looking to bounce back from a 5-7 season, has landed quite the haul going into Steve Sarkisian’s second season.

Current @247Sports recruiting rankings 1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-A&M

4-OhioSt

5-Texas

6-PennSt

7-NDame

8-UNC

9-Michigan

10-OU

11-Kentucky

12-Auburn

13-Mizzou

14-Stanford

15-FSU

16-Tennessee

17-Clemson

18-Arkansas

19-Indiana

20-MichSt

21-OleMiss

22-MissSt

23-LSU

24-SCarolina

25-OklaSt — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 15, 2021

Now, these rankings will change as the 2022 recruiting cycle comes to a close. Recruits can still sign through Friday and then there is the late signing period in February and beyond.

When the dust finally settles though, we expect to see some of these blue blood programs still atop the list.