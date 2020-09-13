We’re two weeks into the season and ready for another college football AP top 25 poll.

As with last week, a large swath of teams that didn’t play made the cut, but that’s probably going to be a theme for the next few weeks. Just under half of the list consisted of SEC and AAC teams – neither of which have started playing yet.

But the teams that did make the cut this week certainly earned it. Teams off to an undefeated start that usually wouldn’t get the time of day are making a rare appearance on the list this early in the year.

Schools like Army, Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State all cracked the list with a combined 4-0 record. As long as they keep winning, they’ll only keep rising up the ranks.

Here is the full college football AP poll for Week 2:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Auburn Texas Texas A&M Oklahoma State North Carolina Cincinnati UCF Tennessee Memphis Miami Louisville Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech BYU Army Kentucky Appalachian State Pitt

Just missing the cut was Baylor, who were only 11 votes below Pitt for the final spot.

But few teams made as big of a statement in Week 2 than the Clemson Tigers. In one of the few Power Five matchups, they easily swatted aside ACC rival Wake Forest in a 37-13 road win.

QB Trevor Lawrence basically had the entire fourth quarter off, handing off the reins to presumptive successor D.J. Uiagalelei as well as Taisun Phommachanh in the second half.

There likely won’t be much movement in Week 3 since the SEC teams still aren’t slated to play. But until then, we’re happy to revel in the success of the Group of Five and independents making waves.