The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football’s Week 2 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft, throws against Texas A&MCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during their game at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We’re two weeks into the season and ready for another college football AP top 25 poll.

As with last week, a large swath of teams that didn’t play made the cut, but that’s probably going to be a theme for the next few weeks. Just under half of the list consisted of SEC and AAC teams – neither of which have started playing yet.

But the teams that did make the cut this week certainly earned it. Teams off to an undefeated start that usually wouldn’t get the time of day are making a rare appearance on the list this early in the year.

Schools like Army, Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State all cracked the list with a combined 4-0 record. As long as they keep winning, they’ll only keep rising up the ranks.

Here is the full college football AP poll for Week 2:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF
  15. Tennessee
  16. Memphis
  17. Miami
  18. Louisville
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. BYU
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Pitt

Just missing the cut was Baylor, who were only 11 votes below Pitt for the final spot.

But few teams made as big of a statement in Week 2 than the Clemson Tigers. In one of the few Power Five matchups, they easily swatted aside ACC rival Wake Forest in a 37-13 road win.

QB Trevor Lawrence basically had the entire fourth quarter off, handing off the reins to presumptive successor D.J. Uiagalelei as well as Taisun Phommachanh in the second half.

There likely won’t be much movement in Week 3 since the SEC teams still aren’t slated to play. But until then, we’re happy to revel in the success of the Group of Five and independents making waves.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.