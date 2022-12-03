College GameDay Analyst: Talk Of Alabama Making Playoff "Pure Nonsense"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

USC's loss to Utah on Friday night will allow No. 6 Alabama to move up the rankings, but will it be enough to make the College Football Playoff? Chris 'The Bear' Fallica of ESPN's "College GameDay" believes the answer to that question is a resounding "no."

On Saturday morning, Fallica said the idea of Alabama making the CFP is "nonsense."

Fallica also called out those claiming Alabama should get in over TCU.

"If TCU had an Oklahoma or Texas logo on its helmet, there would be ZERO doubt it was in - win or lose today - after a 12-0 regular season which included nine conference games," Fallica tweeted. "This talk of two-loss Bama jumping them with a loss is pure nonsense."

TCU could shut down all the hype surrounding Alabama's playoff chances by defeating Kansas State this Saturday. There's simply no way the committee would leave an undefeated team from the Big 12 out of the CFP.

In the event TCU loses to Kansas State, that could open the door for Alabama to sneak its way into the postseason.

Obviously, Fallica wouldn't be a fan of that scenario.