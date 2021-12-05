College GameDay Analysts Release Their National Title Predictions

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are officially set after the committee revealed its final set of rankings on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Both semifinal games are sure to entertain, but only two teams can move forward to the national championship. From there, only one program can come out on top in the title bout.

The ESPN College GameDay analysts, many of whom were on air for nearly four hours during the network’s selection show on Sunday, made their predictions of what team would be left standing after the national championship game. Three of the five that made picks went with Georgia, while Alabama and Michigan each got one selection.

Take a look at the predictions, via Saturday Down South:

David Pollack: Georgia Bulldogs

Joey Galloway: Georgia Bulldogs

Jesse Palmer: Georgia Bulldogs

Chris “Bear” Fallica: Alabama Crimson Tide

Rece Davis: Michigan Wolverines

College GameDay analysts predict national champion after Playoff announcement https://t.co/SBPCExfSmJ pic.twitter.com/aY9VS7hdCn — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) December 5, 2021

No. 3 Georgia was the overwhelming favorite for the College GameDay analysts, which comes as a bit of a surprise after Saturday’s SEC Championship. The undefeated Bulldogs were thoroughly beat by Alabama in the conference title game, which led to them falling out of the top spot in the final rankings.

However, the ESPN analysts seem to think that Georgia will make some key adjustments before returning to play later this month. The Bulldogs will have to get past Michigan first if they want to play for a national title, which won’t be an easy task given how hot the Wolverines have been as of late.

Alabama may have a slightly clear path to the title game with a semifinal matchup with Cincinnati. The Bearcats will be significant underdogs in the Cotton Bowl and will need to play their best to have any shot at the upset.