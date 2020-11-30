College GameDay Announces Historic Choice For Week 14 Show

ESPN College GameDay will be heading into uncharted territory this weekend.

For the first time ever, the show will travel to Conway, South Carolina, home of Coastal Carolina. The undefeated No. 14 Chanticleers will take on No. 25 Liberty in the marquee non-Power-5 matchup of the year.

Coastal Carolina was selected as the Week 14 location the same week LSU hosts arch rival Alabama in the Death Valley.

College GameDay’s social media team released a hype video for the historic game on Twitter:

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We're headed to @CoastalFootball 👏 See you next week as the undefeated Chanticleers take on Liberty 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DKFr2zBT2i — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2020

While it’s tough to beat a matchup of two teams with only one combined loss, this game had the potential to look even better on paper a few weeks ago.

In Week 12, Liberty suffered its first and only loss of the season, falling to NC State 14-15. With a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, the Wolfpack thwarted the Flames’ undefeated season by blocking a game-winning field goal attempt.

Despite this loss, Hugh Freeze has lead his team through a stellar season so far. At 9-1, Liberty has solid wins over two other ACC programs in Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Jamey Chadwell and his Coastal Carolina team have had an equally impressive season. At 9-0, the Chanticleers have solid wins over Kansas, Appalachian State and No. 21 Louisiana.

In this wacky, 2020 COVID-19 season, it’s only fitting we have an unconventional College GameDay weekend.

The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. College GameDay will begin its coverage at 9 a.m. E.T. on ESPN.