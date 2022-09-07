College GameDay Announces Impressive News From Week 1 Show

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

Last Saturday, the College GameDay crew was in Columbus to preview a matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its ratings for its Week 1 broadcast.

College GameDay averaged 2.1 million viewers during last Saturday's show. That's a 13 percent increase from its Week 1 broadcast in 2021.

Additionally, College GameDay's Week 1 broadcast from Ohio State marked its most-watched pre-November show since 2016.

ESPN could be in store for a great fall, especially now that Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay for the rest of the season.

College GameDay will be in Austin this Saturday to preview a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas.

The Alabama-Texas game will begin right after College GameDay concludes at 12 p.m. ET.