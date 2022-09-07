College GameDay Announces Impressive News From Week 1 Show
ESPN's College GameDay is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.
Last Saturday, the College GameDay crew was in Columbus to preview a matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its ratings for its Week 1 broadcast.
College GameDay averaged 2.1 million viewers during last Saturday's show. That's a 13 percent increase from its Week 1 broadcast in 2021.
Additionally, College GameDay's Week 1 broadcast from Ohio State marked its most-watched pre-November show since 2016.
ESPN could be in store for a great fall, especially now that Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay for the rest of the season.
College GameDay will be in Austin this Saturday to preview a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas.
The Alabama-Texas game will begin right after College GameDay concludes at 12 p.m. ET.