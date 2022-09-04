College GameDay Announces Official Week 2 Destination

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Big 12 country next Saturday morning.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the crew spent Week 1 of the college football season in Columbus, previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

Next week, College GameDay is heading to Austin, Texas. The beloved college football preview show will be in town for when the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama.

"Austin get ready We're headed your way for Week 2: @AlabamaFTBL vs. @TexasFootball," via College GameDay.

Both Texas and Alabama registered big Week 1 victories. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Utah State in Tuscaloosa while the Longhorns blew out ULM in Austin.

Can Texas shock the world and take down the No. 1 team in the nation next week? We'll hear from college football's top analysts next Saturday morning on College GameDay.