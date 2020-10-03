ESPN Announces College GameDay’s Celebrity Guest Picker Today

Week 5 of the 2020 college football season is about to get underway. It should be a good one.

The fifth week of the season is highlighted by a couple of big-time games in the SEC. We get Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Georgia vs. Auburn on Saturday.

ESPN’s College GameDay is live from Athens, Ga. on Saturday morning. There are no fans in attendance for GameDay this year, but we still get celebrity guest pickers.

This weekend’s celebrity guest picker is actor Omari Hardwick.

From the Montgomery Advertiser:

This week, actor Omari Hardwick is the celebrity guest picker. Hardwick plays James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz TV show “Power.” He grew up in Decatur, Georgia, according to Atlanta Magazine. He also attended Georgia, and he earned a letter as a member fo the UGA football team in 1995 and was a college teammate of current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia is hosting the college football pregame show for the fifth time. The Bulldogs are 2-2 all-time when hosting College GameDay.

Kirby Smart’s program is set to kick off against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.

ESPN’s College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T.