College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.

As disheartening as it may be to see Corso struggle with his words on the air, his GameDay colleague Rece Davis insists the legendary analyst is doing well overall.

During an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show" on Tuesday, Davis said Corso's mind is still "razor sharp."

"He's doing great. I speak to him regularly," Davis said. This weekend in Columbus, I think you'll see a much more comfortable environment and you'll see him be able to deliver as he still does, which is remarkable."

Corso has been a mainstay on ESPN since 1987. It is almost impossible to imagine College GameDay without him.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like he'll be leaving the show anytime soon, as long as he remains healthy enough. Hopefully we can see some vintage Corso break through at times on stage this season.

College GameDay will take place in Columbus, Ohio this week for Saturday night's showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame.