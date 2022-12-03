College GameDay Pays Tribute To Member Who Is Leaving After 2022 Season

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica has been an integral part of "College GameDay" for many years. That being said, he'll be leaving ESPN very soon to join FOX's college football coverage.

On Saturday morning, Fallica received a special send-off from the rest of the "College GameDay" crew. ESPN played a video montage of his best moments.

Rece Davis, one of his colleagues, described it as a "remarkable run" for Fallica.

This had to be a bittersweet moment for the "College GameDay" crew. Fallica first joined the crew in 1996 as a research producer.

Fallica eventually received a bigger role, making picks for a few games each week and sharing his thoughts on the top betting lines.

This Saturday's episode of "College GameDay" is Fallica's last show with the network.

Fallica's role at FOX is unclear at this time. He'll definitely be a part of their college football team, though.

It'll be fascinating to see how ESPN replaces Fallica next season.