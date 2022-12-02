College GameDay Personality Is Leaving ESPN For FOX

FOX Sports is reportedly set to poach a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew.

According to Awful Announcing, production coordinator and betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica will be leaving GameDay and joining FOX.

At his new network, Fallica will join the Big Noon Kickoff show, per Awful Announcing's Ben Koo. He'll also be covering sports betting in an unspecified capacity outside of BNK.

Fallica has been at ESPN since 1995 and a part of GameDay since 1996, so FOX pulling him away from the Worldwide Leader is no small feat.

A research producer for the program throughout his GameDay tenure, Fallica has expanded his repertoire in recent years to include handicapping games during the weekly pregame show. He also co-hosts the "Stanford Steve and the Bear” podcast with SportsCenter producer "Stanford Steve" Coughlin.

He would be the second prominent GameDay member that FOX has pulled away of late, joining features reporter Tom Rinaldi.