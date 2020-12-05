College GameDay Reveals The Guest Picker At Coastal Carolina

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from a new location ahead of one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Instead of going to Death Valley where LSU takes on Alabama, the GameDay crew found themselves in South Carolina. With LSU struggling this season, ESPN decided to reward a smaller school with the big show.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced the College GameDay crew would be headed to Coastal Carolina for a matchup against Liberty. However, with Liberty dealing with COVID-19 issues, BYU stepped in to make this an even bigger game.

A big game requires a big guest picker. Well, ESPN did about as good as it has ever done, landing star golfer Dustin Johnson as the guest picker for this morning’s show.

Dustin Johnson won this year's Masters Tournament and may even be the master of picks 🙌 The Coastal Carolina alum will be our guest picker in Conway! pic.twitter.com/z7Oz3NGTAw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2020

Johnson is fresh off the biggest victory of his career, earning the Green Jacket in a dominant performance at the Masters.

DJ entered Sunday with a healthy lead in the first ever fall Masters. He held off a few early threats from Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im en route to a five-shot victory.

Johnson played his collegiate golf at Coastal Carolina, hence ESPN’s decision to have him as the guest picker for this morning’s show before the Coastal Carolina-BYU game.

We look forward to seeing DJ back on the screen where he’ll likely be wearing his Green Jacket – as he should.