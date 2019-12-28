Each week, the talking heads on ESPN College GameDay make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week. Saturday, they weighed in on who they’re taking for the College Football Playoff.

College GameDay was in Glendale ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. The other matchup – the Peach Bowl – will be played in Atlanta between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.

LSU, which is favored by 13.5 points, was a popular pick. Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked LSU to head to the national title game. Howard seemed the most confident in his predicted outcome.

The other game was split. Howard, as we noted earlier this week, is taking Clemson. Corso, meanwhile, is taking Ohio State to knock off the defending champions.

Herbstreit is not allowed to pick that game because he’s calling it on ESPN.

Here's how the Gameday crew picked the Peach Bowl. "OU is angry. That mentality keeps it close but at the end, closer than people think, but I like LSU to win the game." — Kirk Herbstreit#CFBPlayoff | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hj6v4nHpzq — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 28, 2019

College football fans will get LSU vs. Oklahoma first – at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Ohio State vs. Clemson will follow at 8:00 PM ET.

The winners will meet in the national title game on January 13.