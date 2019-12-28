The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College GameDay’s Staff Makes Its College Football Playoff Picks

Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Each week, the talking heads on ESPN College GameDay make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week. Saturday, they weighed in on who they’re taking for the College Football Playoff.

College GameDay was in Glendale ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. The other matchup – the Peach Bowl – will be played in Atlanta between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.

LSU, which is favored by 13.5 points, was a popular pick. Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked LSU to head to the national title game. Howard seemed the most confident in his predicted outcome.

The other game was split. Howard, as we noted earlier this week, is taking Clemson. Corso, meanwhile, is taking Ohio State to knock off the defending champions.

Herbstreit is not allowed to pick that game because he’s calling it on ESPN.

College football fans will get LSU vs. Oklahoma first – at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Ohio State vs. Clemson will follow at 8:00 PM ET.

The winners will meet in the national title game on January 13.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]