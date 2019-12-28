College GameDay's staff honors Edward Aschoff with flower lapels.

Tragedy struck the college football world on Christmas Eve when it was reported that ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff had passed away at the age of just 34 after a brief illness. Aschoff, according to a series of posts by his girlfriend Katy Berteau, was initially diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia, but was later treated for a rare disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocystosis. He died just three days after treatment was started for HLH.

This bowl season, a number of fellow journalists are paying tribute to Aschoff. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic appears to have spearheaded an effort to get others in the industry to wear Aschoff’s signature flower lapel to postseason games.

The Football Writers Association of America is encouraging the movement as well. Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay staff got in on the act.

In the clip below, ESPN’s Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit can be seen wearing the lapels. They also offer a nice video tribute to Aschoff.

Thanks to the initiative of Bruce Feldman and others in honoring our friend Edward Aschoff, all FWAA members covering bowl games this winter are encouraged to wear the flower stick lapel pins that Ed would often wear with his suits to games. https://t.co/eajSL26WVM — Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) December 27, 2019

“We salute him as we cover the sport he loved, college football.” The @CollegeGameDay crew are wearing flower lapels as they pay tribute to Ed Aschoff. pic.twitter.com/KCLptoKFQ8 — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019

Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 and mostly covered college football for the Worldwide Leader. After his death, tributes poured in from his colleagues. He was an incredibly well-regarded young reporter.

One of Aschoff’s last tweets expressed his excitement for tonight’s Clemson vs. Ohio State game. Let’s hope it lives up to the billing.

Ohio State-Clemson is going to be awesome. No disrespect to LSU-OU which should be a helluva game but man OSU-Clemson is gonna be fantastic #CFBPlayoff — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s family and friends.