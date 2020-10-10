College QB Reportedly Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Accident

A college football quarterback was reportedly airlifted to the hospital following a serious car accident this week.

Abilene Christian University quarterback Sema’J Davis was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on Thursday night.

According to The Optimist, the college football quarterback was driving when he was struck by another vehicle that ran a red light. The other car was reportedly driving faster than 100 MPH when he hit Davis’ car.

Here are the full details of the scary crash:

Junior quarterback Sema’J Davis suffered ‘serious injuries’ Thursday night after a blue Dodge Charger ran a red light at over 100 mph striking Davis’ and a separate vehicle. Davis was the sole occupant of his white Cadillac and was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night eastbound on Ambler Ave.

There were reportedly four people involved in the crash. All four have reportedly been transported to the hospital, with the two drivers reportedly being airlifted.

At this time, it’s reportedly unclear just how serious the injuries are.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of everyone involved in the accident.

[Saturday Down South]