College Quarterback, Son Of Former NFL Veteran, Arrested

Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday.

Per the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, via TMZ, the Florida Gators quarterback was arrested and booked at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Kitna sat most of his freshman season behind Anthony Richardson. He saw most of his playing time when completing eight of 12 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown during a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington. The Tacoma native also completed two passes for 29 yards in a Nov. 12 victory over South Carolina.

The 19-year-old seemed poised to possibly compete for Florida's starting job next season if Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

His father compiled 29,745 passing yards for four NFL teams from 1997 to 2011. Jon Kitna is currently the football head coach and athletic coordinator at Texas' Burleson High School, where he coached Jalen in 2020.

UPDATE: According to CBS4 News Gainesville, police said Jalen Kitna was arrested on charges related to child pornography.