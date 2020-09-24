College Refs Will Reportedly Have New Option This Weekend

There have been a lot of necessary changes to the 2020 college football season. One of the least popular changes has been the implementation of electronic whistles by college refs.

Electronic whistles are devices kept by officials that mimic the traditional whistle sound. The problem is, they are reportedly harder for players to hear, which can present a real danger when players don’t realize that the play has been stopped. There is also a delay sometimes, so pressing the button doesn’t generate the sound on contact.

But according to one college football insider, that may not be as big of a problem anymore. On Thursday, ESPN’s Peter Burns reported that college refs will have the option to use their traditional whistles this coming weekend.

“NCAA National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw just said on #SECThisMorning that as of this weekend, CFB officials will have the option to use traditional whistles in games,” Burns wrote. “The electronic whistles will not be replaced, but both will be used starting this weekend.”

BREAKING: NCAA National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw just said on #SECThisMorning that as of this weekend, CFB officials will have the option to use traditional whistles in games. The electronic whistles will not be replaced, but both will be used starting this weekend — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 24, 2020

So it looks like we’ll be getting a dose of both whistle types this weekend. Hopefully that doesn’t cause too much confusion.

The NCAA is still going full-speed ahead with the college football season despite numerous canceled games across the country.

The last thing they need right now is the added controversy of new technology not working as intended.

2020 is proving a good testing ground for some new ideas, but this one may be on hold for now.