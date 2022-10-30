College Sideline Reporter Steps Down Amid Controversy

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

A prominent college sideline reporter has reportedly stepped down amid controversy.

According to reports out of Tennessee, sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg has resigned, with old tweets apparently to blame this time.

"A Tennessee athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate also served as an on-air host for VFL Films and weekly coaches call-in show “Vol Calls.” Her profile page on the UT website has been deleted.

She previously worked as a sideline reporter for digital basketball broadcasts on SEC Network+," Awful Announcing reports.

According to reports, the sideline reporter had some old tweets in which she allegedly used the N-word.

It's unclear what exactly led to Funderburg's resignation at this time, though.

There was a petition to have Funderburg keep her job, with more than 1,000 signatures online, but that doesn't appear to have made much of an impact.