TOLEDO, OH - OCTOBER 15: General view of the Glass Bowl during a game between the Bowling Green Falcons vs Toledo Rockets on October 15, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired.

According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go.

Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report.

"He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last Tuesday’s game at Northern Iowa, called the Rockets’ 83-75 win, and was let go by Learfield on Wednesday.

Mark Beier, the former voice of the Rockets, and Jim Heller, who calls UT women’s basketball games, will split men’s basketball assignments the rest of the season. Beier will be on the call at the Boca Raton Bowl," The Blade reported on Monday morning.

Details surrounding the firing are unclear at this time.

The college sports announcer was hired by the school back in 2016. Balbinot is an Iowa native and a graduate of the University of Iowa.