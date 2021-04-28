College Sports Media Reacts To New Transfer Rule

As expected, the new NCAA rule allowing athletes to transfer once without the penalty of sitting out a year has been officially ratified.

The rule, which applies to all sports, is going to alter how teams recruit and build their rosters. We’ve already seen an influx of transfer portal entries this year due to the emergency elimination of the sit-out transfer rule due to COVID-19.

While the portal will likely settle down as schools, coaches and players get used to the new landscape, we’re going to see a pretty wild and active transition period, that much is clear.

The reaction from around the college sports world at the passing of the rule is pretty much a mix of people applauding the empowerment of players while also admitting things could change pretty drastically.

This is a newly posted Q&A concerning the NCAA's one-time free transfer setup, which now will apply to athletes in all Division I sports: https://t.co/8tsJX7iYam — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) April 28, 2021

Lot of info on the NCAA's new one-time transfer exemption in this document. Of note: – Once the one-time exception is used, it's used. Grad transfers are not an exception. – A written request to transfer must be in by July 1 to qualify this year. https://t.co/smDr56PHcY — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 28, 2021

There are too many transfers and not enough spaces. It's only going to get worse with the new NCAA rule. I'm all for player empowerment, however if you're going to leave a solid situation, they better have something lined up so they're not sitting at home with momma. https://t.co/WyRXVFHjxZ — jbook™ (@jbook37) April 28, 2021

“Can LSSU continue to finance a program that faces raiding every time it builds a winner?” said Crawford. “I knew the transfer rule changes were going to hurt the little guys.” https://t.co/p57Qh8NYFC — CenterIceView (@CenterIceClub) April 28, 2021

Chris Holtmann said he does think the new one-time transfer rule in NCAA basketball will impact high school recruiting and provide fewer opportunities for them because teams can go get an experienced player in the transfer portal. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) April 28, 2021

Overall, this seems like a solid decision, and one that was a long-time coming, from the NCAA. Athletes should have the ability to transfer once without penalty.

Do you agree or disagree?