College Sports Media Reacts To New Transfer Rule

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, speaks before the Final Four. His organization oversees major college sports, including FBS college football and Division I college basketball.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

As expected, the new NCAA rule allowing athletes to transfer once without the penalty of sitting out a year has been officially ratified.

The rule, which applies to all sports, is going to alter how teams recruit and build their rosters. We’ve already seen an influx of transfer portal entries this year due to the emergency elimination of the sit-out transfer rule due to COVID-19.

While the portal will likely settle down as schools, coaches and players get used to the new landscape, we’re going to see a pretty wild and active transition period, that much is clear.

The reaction from around the college sports world at the passing of the rule is pretty much a mix of people applauding the empowerment of players while also admitting things could change pretty drastically.

Overall, this seems like a solid decision, and one that was a long-time coming, from the NCAA. Athletes should have the ability to transfer once without penalty.

Do you agree or disagree?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.