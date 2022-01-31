The NCAA’s new NIL rules are allowing more and more student athletes to cash in on the success of their school’s athletic programs. But Grambling State has taken it to a new level this week.

On Monday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Grambling State have signed a deal that will offer annual income for all student-athletes on scholarship. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

We’ve seen deals like this before where some companies will give money to individual sports programs. But one seems to be the biggest one yet given the scope of athletes it appears to cover.

College sports fans were thrilled to see the news that Grambling State’s athletes are going to get some money. Fans of the Grambling State Tigers football team were especially interested in how recruiting will be impacted:

If every school paid $250k to every player, illicit incentives would still happen. Just a higher floor. But good for the athletes! — T Welsh (@TWelsh86835388) January 31, 2022

Not much in the dynamics of college football appears to have changed since the NIL rules were changed. Money still runs things and will impact how schools recruit until things are codified better.

But in the short term, we’re finally going to see athletes get some kind of compensation based on how they play and how they build their brands.

That’s already a huge step up from where we were a few years ago when getting a part-time job could cost an athlete their scholarship.

Is this the best NIL deal that any school has received so far?