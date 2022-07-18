College Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Mascot

WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: A general view of play between the Northwestern State Demons and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

We have sad news to share out of the Big 12.

Baylor announced this Monday that Judge Joy Reynolds - the school's live bear mascot - passed away.

"One of Baylor’s treasured North American Black Bears, Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition," the school announced. "The University will honor Joy in an on-campus memorial dedicated to the legacy of the past, present and future members of the Baylor Bear Habitat. Her sister, Lady, who is 20, will continue to receive the world-class supervision and protection of her caregivers in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat. In addition, for Lady’s continued care as she ages into retirement, the University is moving forward on the construction of a permanent retirement facility, similar to their on-campus housing, at the Bears’ off-campus enrichment area."

Joy was born on Jan. 27, 2001 and lived until July 18, 2022. She was alive for over 21 years.

It's a sad day in the Baylor community.

"I was a freshman when Joy became a Baylor Bear. I got to pet her once as she walked around campus with her trainers. The bears are one of the best things about being part of the Baylor family," said MaryAnn Martinez.

"Oh man - such sad news. RIP Joy," said Hillary M. Beightel.

"Rest In Peace, sweet Joy. Sic em always," Jenn wrote.

Rest in peace, Joy. You'll be missed.