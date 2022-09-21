College Sports World Reacts To Division 1 School Name Change

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Houston Baptist University has changed its name to Houston Christian University.

Mark Berman of FOX 26 reported the news earlier Wednesday before President Robert B. Sloan officially revealed the change at an open forum.

The school's athletic site and team social media accounts already reflect the HCU name. An official statement confirms that they will remain the Huskies with the same logo.

Some need time to process the change, but another fan called for a complete rebrand. A former student also argued that loans taken out while attempting HBU should no longer apply.

Per Berman, Sloan called it "a more accurate description" and "a huge step for the University."

"Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes our student body and reflects the faculty, staff, alumni, and community we serve," Sloan said at Wednesday's forum, per FOX 26. "We are committed to being a distinctively Christian university that welcomes all Christians to benefit from our excellent academic programs. This historic university appeals to people all across the spectrum of Christian denominational life, and this new name clarifies who we are."