College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision

Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now.

On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend.

On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president, Kristina Johnson, will be stepping down.

"Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson is expected to announce her resignation Tuesday. She resigned at the request of the trustees, sources said," they reported.

That's a pretty big bombshell out of Ohio State.

"Fall guy for Ryan Day," one fan wrote.

"Michigan really ended Ohio State," one fan added.

"Some say, she was the one that called off the fake punt at the last second. I guess we'll never know," another fan wrote.

"What is happening in Columbus?!" another fan added.

While jokes are being made about her resignation, it's reportedly a serious situation.

Johnson is reportedly stepping down “following an investigation conducted by an outside firm into concerns about her that were raised by staff,” per Dispatch sources.

She is reportedly expected to finish out the academic year.