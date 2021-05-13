It’s a pivotal day in the Pac-12. The conference has chosen its newest commissioner.

Larry Scott’s tenure as the Pac-12 commissioner came to an abrupt end this off-season. His 11-year run in the position was a disaster, and ultimately buried the conference in the basement of Power-Five sports.

Fans have been clamoring for the Pac-12 to hire strong-headed businessman who could get the conference back on the map. It looks like the conference has made its decision.

The Pac-12 has hired MGM president Goerge Kliavkoff as its new commissioner, first reported by Ralph Russo of the Associated Press.

AP source: Pac-12 hires sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff of MGM Resorts as its new commissioner. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 13, 2021

Kliavkoff isn’t well-known in the college sports world. In fact, he doesn’t have many connections at all to collegiate athletics. But he has an impressive resume.

He’s the current president of MGM and has extensive experience in the television world. He was the former interim CEO of HULU and former Chief Digital Officer of NBCUniversal. Simply put, Kliavkoff appears to have what it takes to get Pac-12 sports back on well-known networks.

Am told one big selling point for new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is that he's proven that he can really lead big-time properties thru major change and get impressive results, which is something that college sports is obviously going through right now. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 13, 2021

Larry Scott’s biggest failure as commissioner was going all-in on the Pac-12 Network. As time went along, the conference garnered less viewers as the network itself became less distributed through major channels.

If Kliavkoff can get Pac-12 sports, football especially, on a major network, he’d have already carried the conference in a right direction. His previous ties in the television industry could be exactly what the conference needs. Another priority Kliavkoff could address would be moving Pac-12 headquarters out of the Bay Area and into Las Vegas.

Pac 12 made a sensible hire, someone who has a background that makes sense for the job. He has a tough one ahead of him. That's my only take. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 13, 2021

Regardless, only time will tell whether or not the Pac-12 made the right decision. If we’re being honest, anything’s better than Larry Scott.