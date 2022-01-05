The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s NCAA News

A general view of the NCAA logo at center court.CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 20: A general view of the court before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena on March 20, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NCAA is making a significant change to their COVID-19 protocols, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated

Per the latest report from Dellenger, the NCAA is changing its definition of a “fully vaccinated” student-athlete to someone who’s received the booster shot. Of course, that’s if the student-athlete is eligible for the booster.

The reactions to this report have been mixed.

“Good,” one person responded. “I am an NCAA soccer referee, and I am happy that the NCAA is protecting me from infection from the athletes I am working with. (BTW, they are requiring me to get boosted as well. I’m on board there.) Nice to write something positive about the NCAA here.”

“This will never end,” one fan said. “Soon getting regular boosters will change this definition.”

“What a joke,” another fan said.

This new rule applies to athletes who have already received the first two doses.

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days are technically immunized and fall under the “fully vaccinated” category.

Even though the NCAA is making this change to its protocols, they are considered recommendations. That means conferences and schools will have to decide whether or not they want to follow them.

The timing of this decision from the NCAA isn’t surprising. With the omicron variant spiking in the United States, the NCAA is trying its best to make sure student-athletes are protected during these uncertain times.

