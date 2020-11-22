The Spun

Collin Miller Tweets Positive Status Update After Scary Injury vs. Illinois

Collin Miller playing against Illinois back in 2018.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 10: Linebacker Collin Miller #31 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates a turnover against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska fans got some great news on Saturday night. Senior linebacker Collin Miller, one of the team’s captains, is tweeting a positive update after suffering a scary injury.

Miller took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Nebraska’s loss to Illinois on Saturday and needed to be stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital. As he left the field, he appeared to be able to move one of his arms.

Head coach Scott Frost issued an update to the press about an hour ago, reporting that early tests “looked good” for Miller and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Miller tweeted a few minutes ago, letting his fans know that their prayers worked. It’s looking like he dodged a major bullet.

Here’s video of the play Miller was injured on. While you can clearly see he was hit in the helmet, it wasn’t obvious at first that he was hurt. His teammates soon realized the severity and it turned into a somber scene.

Nebraska’s loss moves the Cornhuskers to 1-3 on the season. But the coaches and players have to feel good about Miller’s status. It’s more important at the end of the day.

Update: The team’s head football trainer Mark Mayer has also issued a positive update, calling Miller’s prognosis “promising.”

Hopefully, we’ll get more positive results in the coming days and he can eventually make his way back on the field.


