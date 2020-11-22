Collin Miller Tweets Positive Status Update After Scary Injury vs. Illinois

Nebraska fans got some great news on Saturday night. Senior linebacker Collin Miller, one of the team’s captains, is tweeting a positive update after suffering a scary injury.

Miller took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Nebraska’s loss to Illinois on Saturday and needed to be stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital. As he left the field, he appeared to be able to move one of his arms.

Head coach Scott Frost issued an update to the press about an hour ago, reporting that early tests “looked good” for Miller and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Miller tweeted a few minutes ago, letting his fans know that their prayers worked. It’s looking like he dodged a major bullet.

"Collin has been the heart and soul of our football team. Collin's probably been our best leader, and he's been playing really well for us. I just got an update on him and right now I'm cautiously optimistic that everything looks good." -Scott Frost on Collin Miller’s injury pic.twitter.com/ZUIBK1F61t — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) November 21, 2020

I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers as they definitely worked. God was with me. pic.twitter.com/455xm7WOd0 — Collin Miller (@C_millz31) November 21, 2020

Here’s video of the play Miller was injured on. While you can clearly see he was hit in the helmet, it wasn’t obvious at first that he was hurt. His teammates soon realized the severity and it turned into a somber scene.

VIDEO: A sobering scene as #Huskers captain and LB Collin Miller takes a vicious hit and is carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/z77VYRyhNV — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) November 21, 2020

Nebraska’s loss moves the Cornhuskers to 1-3 on the season. But the coaches and players have to feel good about Miller’s status. It’s more important at the end of the day.

Update: The team’s head football trainer Mark Mayer has also issued a positive update, calling Miller’s prognosis “promising.”

More on Collin Miller from Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/I4fT8V7aWQ — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 22, 2020

Hopefully, we’ll get more positive results in the coming days and he can eventually make his way back on the field.