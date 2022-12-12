Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team.

A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season.

"Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp wrote Monday afternoon. "I intend to enter the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility."

Kopp received his only playing time when starting the season's last game. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 63-21 loss to Utah.

The Texas native joined Houston as a three-star recruit and the 53rd-ranked quarterback from his class, per 247Sports. He later transferred to Colorado last December.

Kopp probably saw the writing on the wall when Sanders called his son, Shedeur Sanders, Colorado's new quarterback during his introductory press conference. The younger Sanders threw 36 touchdowns as a sophomore for Jackson State.