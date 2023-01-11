Colorado Schedule Reportedly Changed After Deion Sanders 'Leaked' Info To Kirk Herbstreit

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Hold the phone on Colorado opening up the Deion Sanders era against Arizona State in Week 0.

According to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, the Pac-12 is no longer trying to schedule the Buffaloes and Sun Devils in Week 0, and it's Sanders' fault for the change of plans.

"In an interesting development, the plan for a Week 0 game between Colorado and Arizona State has been nixed after Deion Sanders leaked it to Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN," Marcello tweeted.

Herbstreit broke the news, via Sanders, during ESPN's pregame coverage of the College Football National Championship game on Monday.

"(Sanders) was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. "They're actually not going to be opening up with (TCU). Colorado's going to open up with Arizona State in their first game, and then they're going to play TCU in their second game. Looks like they're sneaking around there a little bit, but that was just told to me from Coach Prime tonight."

As of now, Colorado only has three dates finalizes for games next season. The Buffaloes are currently scheduled to open up the season on Sept. 2 at TCU before hosting Nebraska on Sept. 9 and rival Colorado State on Sept. 16.