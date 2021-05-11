Earlier Tuesday, the college football world was saddened to learn about the passing of former Hawaii football star Colt Brennan.

The record-setting Rainbow Warriors quarterback passed away at just 37 years old. Immediately following the news of Brennan’s passing, no cause of death was known.

This afternoon his father confirmed that Brennan was a patient at a rehabilitation facility. He was found unconscious several days ago and passed away on Monday, according to a report from the Star Adviser.

“He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened,” Terry Brennan told the Adviser.

Here’s more of what Terry Brennan had to say:

“He had been doing really (well),” Brennan said. “These guys were no-nonsense guys. It just got away from him. I don’t know how else to explain it. Maybe one day I’ll be able to explain it better.”

His father said that Colt was surrounded by family members when he died.

“He went peacefully,” Terry Brennan said. “He listened to Bob Marley. His sisters had a lei around him when he was unconscious. They had the music of Bob Marley playing near his ear.”

Brennan spent three seasons (2005-07) with the Rainbow Warriors after stops at the JUCO level and with Colorado. He had 14,193 yards and 131 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his throws.

Our thoughts are with the Brennan family.