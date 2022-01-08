Columnist Thinks SEC Should Be Limited To 1 CFB Playoff Spot

Over the past few months, the college football landscape has shifted significantly with conference realignment.

It all started earlier this season when Oklahoma and Texas accepted a bid to join the SEC. After that, schools like BYU and Houston accepted bids to join larger conferences – which kept the conference realignment bus rolling.

Conference realignment isn’t the only hot button topic in college football, though. Expansion of the College Football Playoff has also dominated the headlines in recent months.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC and potential playoff expansion, one columnist thinks it’s time to limit the SEC to just one playoff berth.

Here’s what Conn Carroll of the Washington Examiner had to say:

Yeah, the SEC is untrustworthy, and the 12-team playoff outlined above would only reward them for it. Not only would the SEC champion get a bye every year but all six at-large selections would go to SEC teams too. The college football postseason would look even more like an SEC invitational tournament than it already is. Instead of rewarding the SEC with even more playoff spots, college football should go in the opposite direction and only give them one.

The College Football Playoff committee likely won’t place restrictions on the playoff moving forward – no matter how many SEC teams get in.

Every year is different, but the SEC proved this year it has the two best teams in college football. Both Alabama and Georgia rolled through Cincinnati and Michigan respectively to set up a date for the national title.

The point of the playoff is to determine the best teams. It’s not the SEC’s fault if the rest of the college football world isn’t ready to compete.