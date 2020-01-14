The Spun

Computer Model Ranks The 9 Best CFB Teams This Century

Joe Burrow celebrates winning the college football national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers took down the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers by a final score of 42-25. It’s the program’s first national title since Les Miles led the team to a championship in 2007.

Immediately following the win, a common question was asked of this LSU team. Are the 2019 LSU Tigers the best college football team in history?

Well, according to one computer model, the answer is no.

According to Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings, the 2005 Texas Longhorns are the best college football program since 1998. The Longhorns are followed closely by the 2001 Miami Hurricanes – which is considered the best team of all time by many.

The 2019 LSU Tigers come in at No. 3, followed by the 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes, who failed to make the national title game.

Here’s the full top nine:

Clemson and Alabama are the only programs to have two teams ranked inside the top nine.

This year’s LSU team set several SEC and college football records. In the win over Clemson on Monday night, Joe Burrow set the mark for most touchdown passes in a single season.

After lighting the college football world on fire this season, Burrow is off to the NFL. He’s the presumptive No. 1 pick – which belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals.


