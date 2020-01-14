Computer Model Ranks The 9 Best CFB Teams This Century

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers took down the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers by a final score of 42-25. It’s the program’s first national title since Les Miles led the team to a championship in 2007.

Immediately following the win, a common question was asked of this LSU team. Are the 2019 LSU Tigers the best college football team in history?

Well, according to one computer model, the answer is no.

According to Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings, the 2005 Texas Longhorns are the best college football program since 1998. The Longhorns are followed closely by the 2001 Miami Hurricanes – which is considered the best team of all time by many.

The 2019 LSU Tigers come in at No. 3, followed by the 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes, who failed to make the national title game.

Here’s the full top nine:

According to Jeff Sagarin's Computer Ratings, here are the Top CFB teams of the BCS/Playoff Era (Since 1998): 2005 Texas 106.9

2001 Miami, FL 106.4

2019 LSU 104.9

2019 Ohio State 104.8

2016 Clemson 105.4

2016 Alabama 105.3

2011 Alabama 104.2

2004 USC 103.4

2018 Clemson 103.2 — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) January 14, 2020

Clemson and Alabama are the only programs to have two teams ranked inside the top nine.

This year’s LSU team set several SEC and college football records. In the win over Clemson on Monday night, Joe Burrow set the mark for most touchdown passes in a single season.

After lighting the college football world on fire this season, Burrow is off to the NFL. He’s the presumptive No. 1 pick – which belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals.