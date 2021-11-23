Condoleezza Rice Comments On The College Football Playoff

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice made an appearance on the “ManningCast” last night during a Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

A noted football fan and former member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, she had a few thoughts on the current CFP format.

Rice, who served on the first CFP Selection Committee in 2013, explained on Monday that she’s always been a fan of having just four teams play for a national championship. She shared that she doesn’t see “scarcity” as a bad thing when it comes to college football.

“I think there are a lot of people who would like to see more teams in, I always liked the 4,” Rice said, per Saturday Down South. “I think scarcity is not a bad thing when you’re talking about something like this. The other thing is Peyton, really until this year, I would not have been able to give you 8 teams. I don’t think college football was very deep. This last year or so, we’re seeing new entrants, if you will.”

Condoleezza Rice shares perspective on College Football Playoff: ‘Scarcity is not a bad thing’ https://t.co/LJ0VkhiX9g pic.twitter.com/jkdMcHkJVG — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) November 23, 2021

Rice’s tenure on the selection committee came to a close in 2016, but it’s clear that she’s still closely following the sport. She talked about how the College Football Playoff seems to be trending toward including eight teams, which she’s more fine with now that other programs have proven they belong.

“For a while it was always going to be Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State,” Rice said. “And after that, a big drop off. But this year, you’ve got the Michigans, Michigan States, they didn’t play so well last weekend, but you’ve got a lot of really good teams, and so maybe going to 8 will work. I worry a little bit about the long calendar for young players, but I think we’re eventually going to get to 8.”

Rice and others in favor of an eight-team format may get their wish in a few years, but for now the College Football Playoff selection committee will have the difficult task of narrowing that pool down to just four schools.