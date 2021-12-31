Conference Bowl Game Records Heading Into The Playoff

The College Football Playoff is about to start, which means it is a perfect time to take a look at the updated conference bowl records.

The Big Ten finally suffered its first loss of the bowl season, with Rutgers falling to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl. Now, the conference is tied with the Mountain West with a 5-1 mark in bowls, while Wake’s victory boosted the ACC’s postseason record to 2-4.

We’re still awaiting the result of the Sun Bowl between Central Michigan and Washington State. If the Chippewas hold–they’re up 24-14 in the fourth quarter, the MAC will move to 3-5 with the Pac-12 dropping to 0-4.

Here’s the rest of the current standings by conference.

Updated bowl records by conference entering today: Big Ten 5-0

AAC 3-0

Mountain West 5-1

Sun Belt 3-1

Big 12 2-2

C-USA 3-5

MAC 2-5

ACC 1-4

SEC 1-5

Pac-12 0-3

Independents 2-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2021

The SEC is just 1-5 in bowls, and not surprisingly has taken its share of heat for the poor showing. Fortunately for the league, Alabama and Georgia could save face with wins in the CFP today.

Michigan, meanwhile, is looking to continue the Big Ten’s stellar bowl season while Cincinnati is hoping to keep the AAC undefeated and become the first Group of Five team to win a playoff game.

You can catch the College Football Playoff on ESPN.