Conference Bowl Game Records Heading Into The Playoff

Tennessee and Purdue battle in the Music City BowlNASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Aidan O'Connell #16 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is about to start, which means it is a perfect time to take a look at the updated conference bowl records.

The Big Ten finally suffered its first loss of the bowl season, with Rutgers falling to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl. Now, the conference is tied with the Mountain West with a 5-1 mark in bowls, while Wake’s victory boosted the ACC’s postseason record to 2-4.

We’re still awaiting the result of the Sun Bowl between Central Michigan and Washington State. If the Chippewas hold–they’re up 24-14 in the fourth quarter, the MAC will move to 3-5 with the Pac-12 dropping to 0-4.

Here’s the rest of the current standings by conference.

The SEC is just 1-5 in bowls, and not surprisingly has taken its share of heat for the poor showing. Fortunately for the league, Alabama and Georgia could save face with wins in the CFP today.

Michigan, meanwhile, is looking to continue the Big Ten’s stellar bowl season while Cincinnati is hoping to keep the AAC undefeated and become the first Group of Five team to win a playoff game.

You can catch the College Football Playoff on ESPN.

