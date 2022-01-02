Conference Bowl Game Records Following New Year’s Day

Every year, college football fans and media members take a look at each conference’s record in bowl games to try and draw a conclusion about the strength of each league in that particular season.

Although it’s usually not the best indicator, the college football world was back at it again in 2021.

Bowl season is nearly complete with just the Texas Bowl and the College Football Playoff national championship still remaining. That means each conference has turned in most of their bowl game results after New Year’s Day.

Take a look at each conference’s record, via Brett McMurphy:

Mountain West: 5-1

AAC: 3-1

Sun Belt: 3-1

Big 12: 4-2

Big Ten: 6-4

Independents: 2-2

SEC: 5-6

C-USA: 3-5

MAC: 3-5

ACC: 2-4

Pac-12: 0-5

A trio of non-Power Five conference sit atop the list (Mountain West, AAC and Sun Belt) with just one-loss each. Some of the more notable results involving teams from these leagues included Houston knocking off Auburn, UCF beating Florida and San Diego State taking down UTSA.

The Power Five represented the next major section of the standings. With only six teams competing in games, and Kansas State still left to play, the Big 12 led the way, followed closely by the Big Ten.

The SEC’s record of 5-6 will surely draw the attention of most college football fans. Although an under .500 record isn’t what the conference hoped for, Alabama and Georgia will represent the SEC in the national championship on Jan. 10.

The Pac-12 is the biggest loser among the Power-Five conferences, going winless in five attempts this bowl season. Oregon State lost to Utah State, Oregon fell to Oklahoma, Arizona State went down to Wisconsin, Washington State was upset by Central Michigan and Utah lost to Ohio State in a shootout at the Rose Bowl.

With the sun setting on the 2021 college football season, every conference will surely be taking stock of how they performed in this year’s bowl games before turning the page to next year.