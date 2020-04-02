The status of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air. Most around the sport believe a season will happen, it’s just unclear when it will happen – and how it will look.

Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy has spoken with several prominent athletic directors. They’ve outlined some of the “contingency” plans for the 2020 season.

According to the report, here are some of the ideas being considered:

“College football’s 12-game regular season divided over the fall and spring semesters with the College Football Playoff semifinals and title game held in May – or even June.”

“A nine-game regular season.”

“Universities allowing student-athletes – but not the entire student body – back on campus to participate in games played in empty stadiums.”

A 9-game conference-only CFB regular season; a season starting in Oct./Nov. & ending in Feb./March; or a spring football season w/@CFBPlayoff games in May. These are some of the options ADs told @Stadium they are considering if start to season is delayed https://t.co/147ihCOgUY — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 2, 2020

The college football season is so vitally important to the financial structure of college athletics that it’s difficult to imagine it being outright canceled. College football funds almost every other sport on campus.

So, it’s not difficult to understand why so many different options are being considered. The athletic directors across the country know how crucial college football is.

When you hear things from ADs like "football allows us to have other sports," this is what they mean. Take #LSU. Here are profit/loss numbers from each LSU sport in the 2016-17 cycle, from my time as a beat writer. – Football: $56M in profit

– Other sports: ~$23M in losses pic.twitter.com/3Giw1YrdZF — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 31, 2020

Still, you have some people who are skeptical about the season happening. Among those people: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit told TMZ.

“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

ESPN’s Rece Davis, meanwhile, is more optimistic.

“I’m far more optimistic and more hopeful than Kirk’s quote there at this point. I just think that’s a little bit premature at this juncture while offering the caveat that there is so much unknown out there. Kirk’s right based on everything I’ve read in terms of medical experts, in terms of the facts. I’m hopeful and optimistic that with so many people working on this that we’re going to have some kind of treatment, some type of break over the next several weeks that will make it far more feasible to have football. At this point, I’m far more optimistic. Might there be adjustments to the schedule? Might things change a little bit in terms of how the business is conducted? Sure,” Davis said.

“All I’m saying is that I think we’re a little premature. Because all you have to do is look back at the recent stats and look at the number of people in New York City, which has been decimated, and six weeks ago we’re encouraging people to go to festivals. Now that seems foolish. What I’m saying is on the other side of that, it’s not just hopeful optimism and belief in the power of people to figure things out. It’s saying, let’s wait and see. We have some time. We have the best minds in the world working on (a cure). It’s not just a vaccine, it’s treatment options, how will the virus react at different times of the year, things that we don’t know.”

Thankfully, a decision doesn’t need to be made too soon. College athletic directors probably have until late May or June to decide on the season starting on time, according to projections.