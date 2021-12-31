The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To Brutal Call During Music City Bowl Between Tennessee, Purdue

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Purdue v TennesseeNASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Purdue Boilermakers took down the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime of the Music City Bowl by a final score of 48-45.

The win, however, came following a very controversial call. On a fourth-down play in overtime, Tennessee attempted to run the ball in. The officials ruled that running back Jaylen Wright had his forward progress stopped.

Video of the play show that he never touched the ground before crossing the goal line. There was also no whistle to signal that the play was stopped before Wright scored the touchdown.

Here’s video of the play.

Of course, those watching the game were furious with the call – except for a few Purdue fans out there, of course.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“That is one of the worst calls I’ve seen in the history of college football. Absolute garbage in the Music City Bowl,” ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns said.

“Terrible call. The whistle blew after the ball crossed the plane. The Refs are horrendous across football,” one person said.

“Robbed. His progress hasn’t stopped he was churning and churning man. WHAT AN EFFORT,” Elle Duncan said.

“Not correct,” ESPN’s Matt Barrie said.

Did the officials make the right call?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.