On Thursday night, the Purdue Boilermakers took down the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime of the Music City Bowl by a final score of 48-45.

The win, however, came following a very controversial call. On a fourth-down play in overtime, Tennessee attempted to run the ball in. The officials ruled that running back Jaylen Wright had his forward progress stopped.

Video of the play show that he never touched the ground before crossing the goal line. There was also no whistle to signal that the play was stopped before Wright scored the touchdown.

Here’s video of the play.

pic.twitter.com/Wk9XVwgqzX — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 31, 2021

Of course, those watching the game were furious with the call – except for a few Purdue fans out there, of course.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“That is one of the worst calls I’ve seen in the history of college football. Absolute garbage in the Music City Bowl,” ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns said.

— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 31, 2021

“Terrible call. The whistle blew after the ball crossed the plane. The Refs are horrendous across football,” one person said.

— keith bulluck (@kbull53) December 31, 2021

“Robbed. His progress hasn’t stopped he was churning and churning man. WHAT AN EFFORT,” Elle Duncan said.

— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 31, 2021

“Not correct,” ESPN’s Matt Barrie said.

— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 31, 2021

