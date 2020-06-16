Cooper Manning Discusses The Recruitment Of His Son, Arch Manning

For the first time since Peyton Manning entered the NFL in 1998, a Manning won’t be in the league.

Following Eli Manning’s retirement from the league following the 2019 season, no more Mannings remain the league. However, that could change within the next few years.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is one of the top quarterback recruits in the country. Although he’s just a sophomore, colleges from around the country are paying attention to the latest Manning to take snaps under center.

Arch is still too young to be contacted by college programs. However, that hasn’t stopped Cooper’s friends from hoping he goes to LSU.

Here’s what Cooper had to say, via 247Sports:

“It’s funny. All my good friends locally in New Orleans are big LSU fans so they’ve been giving him a hard time for a long time about coming up to Baton Rouge,” Cooper said.. “They’ve got a great program and Coach O has done unbelievable. Arch is friends with Walker Howard, just committed there. They’re good buddies for a long time and I know Jamie well.”

Despite the pressure from friends to have Arch attend LSU, Cooper made it clear that is Arch’s decision to make.

“We’re open to sending our kids wherever they want to go to school,” Cooper explained. “I don’t think MIT is calling anytime soon. We raise them to do what they want to do. They make decisions and we support them. That’s the way it works.”

The offers will start piling up soon.