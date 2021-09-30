Cooper Manning Staying Quiet About His Son’s Recruiting Visits

Five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning took a major visit earlier this month, but his dad Cooper Manning isn’t offering up much information about his son’s recruitment.

Recently, Arch was at the University of Georgia for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on September 18. According to one college football recruiting analyst, Arch “loves Georgia” right now.

However, his father is staying mum about what he and his son are thinking in terms of his football future.

“I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public,” Manning told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell this week. “Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough.”

Cooper did add that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and staff are “first class” but declined to drop any juicy tidbits for Bulldogs fans. He did, however, do a dog bark, which former Georgia star Thomas Davis captured on video and posted on social media.

Thomas Davis doing his part on the Arch Manning recruitment by hanging out with Cooper Manning pic.twitter.com/7zgmMa5wda — 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 30, 2021

Arch Manning has offers from all over the country, including Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss. He’s already the No. 1 rated quarterback in the class of 2023.

According to reports, Manning is set to visit all of the schools mentioned above, except for LSU, sometime this fall.