Country's No. 1 Safety Announces His Commitment Date

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs is less than a week away from announcing his commitment.

Downs shared a video today teasing his upcoming commitment, which he'll reveal next Wednesday, July 27.

"Just getting closer to making a decision. Let's keep it simple," Downs says at the end of clip.

Downs, the No. 12 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, will choose from a final group comprised of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.

Alabama is the projected destination for Downs, according to his 247Sports Crystal Ball.

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect comes from elite bloodlines. His father Gary Downs played several years in the NFL as a running back, and his uncle Dre Bly was a two-time Pro Bowler at cornerback who also won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

Downs' older brother Joshua is currently a star wide receiver at UNC, where he posted 101 receptions for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns last year.